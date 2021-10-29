Eversource: Power Restoration On-Track

HYANNIS – Eversource representatives today outlined the restoration efforts still ongoing across the region after this week’s nor’easter left thousands without power.

President and CEO of the energy company Joe Nolan said that there are over 1,600 crews working around the clock, some from as far away as Canada.

“This is a very, very difficult time in people’s lives without electricity. We understand that,” said Nolan during a presentation in Falmouth.

“We’re not going to sleep until every customer is on.”

Nolan said restoration efforts are still on track for 6pm tomorrow night, though most customers will likely see their power restored before then.

All schools and nursing facilities have also had power restored.

“This is probably one fo the largest efforts that Eversource has been involved in for quite some time. It is going very, very smoothly. I’m very grateful to our dedicated 9,300 employees and the several thousand that came to assist us.”

Nolan thanked towns and residents that are cooperating and assisting with the restoration efforts.

Eversource officials reminded residents to be careful moving or cutting tree limbs and look for any wires that may be entangled in debris.

They ask that customers always treat downed power lines as live, and stay at least 10 feet away and report them to 9-1-1.