Ex-Flight Attendant Pushes Drink Cart to Honor 9/11 Friends

NATICK, MA (AP) — The retired flight attendant pushing an airline beverage cart more than 200 miles from Boston to New York City to honor colleagues who died during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks is well on his way.

Paul Veneto resumed his 20th anniversary journey Monday after a night at a Natick hotel. He started his trek at Logan International Airport.

The 62-year-old plans on pushing the cart to ground zero by September 10.

The walk called Paulie’s Push will benefit the families of his former colleagues as well as Power Forward 25, a nonprofit that assists people dealing with addiction. Veneto himself is in recovery.

From The Associated Press