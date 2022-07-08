You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ex-Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe Fatally Shot

Ex-Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe Fatally Shot

July 8, 2022

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Defense, Creative Commons license

NARA, JAPAN (AP) – Japan’s NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.

Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

The 67-year-old Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world’s safest.

By Mari Yamaguchi, Chisato Tanaka, and Foster Klug, Associated Press

