Experts Urge Safe Driving and Planning Rides on St. Patrick’s Day

HYANNIS – Travel experts are urging residents to plan their rides ahead of time for this St. Patrick’s Day on Monday.

AAA Northeast says the holiday is one of the most dangerous for driving and drivers should always hit the road sober or be able to call on a friend for a ride or use public transit.

“Don’t press your luck by driving impaired this St. Patrick’s Day,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs puts everyone on the road at risk. Before you begin celebrating, plan ahead and designate a sober driver to ensure everyone gets home safely.”

The following is the full statement from AAA Northeast:

As you search for a pot of gold this St. Patrick’s Day, remember that the best reward is arriving home safely after a day of festivities. AAA Northeast is urging those who plan to celebrate to designate a sober driver.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest days on U.S. roads, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. From 2018 to 2022, 290 people were killed in drunk driving crashes over the holiday.

In Massachusetts, from 2020 to 2024 there were 2,887 crashes on March 17 and 18, according to the IMPACT Crash Data Portal. Of those crashes, 680 resulted in injuries and nine were fatal. Thirty-five of the crashes involved an impaired driver.

AAA offers the following tips to ensure a safe St. Patrick’s Day: