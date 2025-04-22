Fall River Bishop Reflects On Passing Of Pope Francis

HYANNIS – Fall River Catholic Diocese Bishop Edgar da Cunha is asking all of the faithful to join him in praying for the repose of Pope Francis, and also pray for his successor.

Francis, the first Pope from the Americas, died on Monday at the age of 88.

Bishop da Cunha says he had the honor of meeting him months after he was elected in 2013, while presiding at World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The two also met at the Vatican during a gathering of bishops from New England in 2019.

Da Cunha said Pope Francis leaves a legacy that will remain with the Church and the world for generations to come.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey also released a statement saying she was joining her fellow Catholics and people around the world in mourning the passing.

Healey said, “His essence of compassion, humility and unbounded hope gave us joy, peace, direction and resolve.”