Fall River Diocese Prepares for Catholic Schools Week

FALL RIVER – Catholic schools across the Fall River Diocese are preparing to observe Catholic Schools Week beginning on Sunday.

The week, recognized by Catholic schools across the country, looks to highlight what Catholic educations have to offer and how they contribute to their communities.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” Masses, activities, and other special events will be held throughout the week.

The Fall River Diocese oversees all Catholic churches on Cape Cod & the Islands.

Anne Dailey, Principal of St. Pius X School in South Yarmouth, said it allows her students to live out the school’s motto: “To learn. To grow. To lead.”

“In activities we do next week, and throughout the year, those are things that we like to express to the school, to the school community, and to the wider community,” Dailey said.

Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships for the Catholic Schools Alliance Sandi Duxbury said the 2020 iteration of Catholic Schools Week will emphasize the importance of these institutions, in and out of the classroom.

“As times have changed and as the political landscape has changed, certainly, we need Catholic education more than ever,” Duxbury said.

The week also presents a time for prospective students and their parents or guardians to tour Catholic schools. St. Pius X, for example, is holding their open house and pasta dinner event today. The open house begins at 2 p.m., which is followed by the dinner.

For more information, including a list of open house dates, visit www.catholicschoolsalliance.org.