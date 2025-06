Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – A portion of Main Street, Centerville, from Old Stage Road to Mother’s Park Road, will be closed Wednesday for removal of a recently fallen tree and repairs to the sidewalk it damaged.

Businesses and residences will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Posted detours will be in place, along with traffic control personnel to assist in directing motorists.