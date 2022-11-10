Falmouth Announces Fall Clothing and Textile Collection Event

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Department of Public Works has announced a fall clothing and textile collection drive happening on November 19 and 20.

The event comes as part of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s new rule stating that as of November 1, businesses and residents may no longer dispose of textiles and clothing in the garbage.

Textiles will also not be accepted in recycling bins.

According to DEP officials, 230,000 tons of textiles and clothing are disposed of annually. The new rule was created with the intent of promoting the repurposing of textile goods and materials.

A self-serve collection container will be available in front of the Falmouth Senior Center located on Main Street.

Residents are asked to bring acceptable donations during daylight hours. Acceptable materials include clothing, footwear, household linens and accessories including belts, scarves and stuffed animals.

Materials must be dry, clean, and placed in bags to be deposited into the collection trailer.

More information and a full list of accepted and unaccepted materials can be found here.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.com News Center