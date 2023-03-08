Falmouth Applying to FEMA for Firefighter Staffing Funds

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth select board has given the go-ahead to the town manager to apply for a federal grant program that could assist in hiring more firefighters.

If approved, the Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant through FEMA would fund salaries and benefits for six positions for up to three years, after which the town would become responsible for their wages.

Board member Douglas Brown supported the measure.

“I think we’re perfectly positioned. Building a new fire station. An override for 8 at our own expense and now this to finish it off. I’d be surprised if they say no,” said Brown.

The town’s plan is to hire 14 new firefighters total, which would require an override funding 8 positions to be approved at town meeting.

The grant application follows the Hatchville Fire Station project, which received its official name at the most recent select board meeting.