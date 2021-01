FALMOUTH – Beach and disposal stickers for Falmouth taxpayers and residents are currently only available online and by mail.

Stickers can be purchased on capecodbeachstickers.com, and they will then be mailed to homes by the town.

Otherwise, people can fill out an application form included in January’s tax bills before sending them to the town or dropping them off at the drop box at Town Hall.

