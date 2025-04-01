Falmouth Board Approves 20 MPH Speed Limit On Roads Near Beaches

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board is approving the lowering of the speed limit to 20 miles per hour in a dozen locations near town beaches.

A traffic advisory committee made the recommendations to protect pedestrians and bicyclists.

The beaches include: Bristol (Great Pond Bridge to Grand Avenue), Chapoquoit (Chapoquoit Road at Bike Path to beach parking lot), Falmouth Heights (Elysian Avenue to Walden Avenue), Megansett (Circle Drive to end), Menauhant (Central Avenue to Bournes Pond Bridge, and the bridge to Moonpenny Lane), New Silver and Old Silver (Ocean View Avenue from West Street to Moses Road, Cea Road to bridge, bridge to Shaume Road), and Surf Drive Beach (Shore Street to Mill Road), as well as Nobska Light (Nobska Road at lighthouse to bottom of hill on Church Street) and Old Dock Road (Bike Path parking lot to a point south of Wharf landing).

At the Select Board meeting on March 24th, the town’s DPW director Peter McConarty said “safety zones”, which do not need approval from MassDOT, have become more of a discussion in Massachusetts in the last several years. One already existed before last week’s meeting in Falmouth, at Quissett Harbor.

Although recreational activity is busier in the summer, McConarty noted the new speed limit at these locations will be enforced year-round.