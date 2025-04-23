You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Chamber Of Commerce Merging With Cape Cod Chamber

April 23, 2025

FALMOUTH – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has announced a new partnership with the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce.

Effective July 1st, the Falmouth Chamber will merge into the Cape Cod Chamber as an affiliate.

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce says the Falmouth Chamber will retain its name, local leadership, and signature community events, while expanding benefits for members and the Falmouth community. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

