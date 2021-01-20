Falmouth Community Television Offers Several Winter Classes

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Community Television has announced a full curriculum of winter classes.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic all classes will take place digitally over Zoom.

“Beginning Guitar” is taught by Jerry Doherty and will consist of 10 hour long classes that begin on January 25th. Participants must supply their own guitar. The class costs $300.

FCTV is also offering several media technology classes including Intro to StreamYard, GoPro, Intro to Podcasting, and Intro to Field Training.

For information on how to sign up visit www.fctv.org