Active COVID Cases Declining in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth’s active COVID-19 cases continue to decline.
Health Agent Scott McGann reported 23 confirmed cases during the seven-day period ending September 30, as well as four probable cases.
Falmouth’s 14-day daily incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 18.3%, down from 26.3 the week prior. In addition, Falmouth’s 14-day % positivity dropped to 3.21%, down from 4.57% the week prior.
The town’s downward trend in positive cases over the past two weeks comes following a three week period in late August and early September when the town averaged over 50 new cases per week for three straight weeks.
McGann noted that the case trends and vaccination rates were similar to current trends in Barnstable County and other towns in Cape Cod.
Over 80% of eligible Falmouth residents have received at least on dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with over 73% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.
Third doses of the Pfizer vaccine are now available to people 65 years and older, residents of long-term care settings and people aged 18 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions.
People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their occupational or institutional setting six months after receiving their second dose are also eligible.
McGann said information regarding the availability of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID boosters remains unavailable, but he urged those who have not yet received a single dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine to do so soon.
“If you haven’t been vaccinated, this would be a great time to do it, because I think as boosters become more prevalent that just chips away at the availability,” he said.
McGann stated that Falmouth’s test and stay program for children in Falmouth schools has been running smoothly after a rocky start.
“It was a difficult program early on in Falmouth when school started, having more cases then we would have liked, and schools had to work it out. Right now test and stay is definitely working better,” he said.
McGann also stated that the Department of Health was ready to implement the rollout of vaccine doses for children ages five to twelve when they are approved.
“We have our eye on when that happens, and if we need to flip a switch and start doing clinics for that, we definitely could,” he said.
A mask advisory remains in effect in indoor places in Falmouth.
By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter