Falmouth Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

June 1, 2021

 

FALMOUTH – Falmouth has repealed most restrictions related to COVID-19, including most mask and gathering rules.

Due to a drop in COVID-19 case numbers and a rise in the amount of the population vaccinated, Falmouth has done away with most mask mandates.

“All COVID-19 sector-specific guidance, gathering orders, and most mask mandates do expire on May 29,” said Falmouth Health Department Health Agent Scott McGann in a recent announcement.

Though masks are still recommended, especially for those who have not been vaccinated, they are not required outside.

Privately owned businesses can still require masks be worn on their property.

Masks must still be worn in K-12 schools, on public or mass transport, and in heath care or congregational settings.

Falmouth saw its lowest number of new cases of the virus last week since October.

Vaccination efforts will focus more on smaller pharmacy vaccination sites in the coming weeks.

Cape Cod Community College’s larger vaccination site will remain open, but the site at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds will soon be closing.

About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


