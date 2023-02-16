Falmouth Facing Shortage of Police Officers as Summer Looms

FALMOUTH – Officer staffing has become a major obstacle for the Falmouth Police Department, according to town officials.

Police Chief Edward Dunne told the select board at their most recent meeting that with the busy summer season approaching; injuries, retirements and military service are stretching resources thin.

“I want to assure the community: I have spoken with our partners, the chief in Bourne and in Mashpee. Should we need any mutual aid assistance, of course the same as we would for them, they will be here to assist us,” said Chief Dunne.

He added that he has had to move around specialty personnel in order to get more officers out on patrol, including the removal of a detective role and potentially the School Resource Officer position, as well.

“If I don’t have officers answering calls, then it’s no good to have them in a school. So we’re looking at all avenues—that’s going to be the last resort—but that’s where we are right now,” said Dunne.

Chief Dunne added that Falmouth being a member of the state’s Civil Service examination process has created bottlenecks for recruitment, which the town is looking to remove itself from as a member if approved by voters at town meeting later this year.

The town previously approved measures that would remove them from as a member municipality, however the state has yet to take action, said Select Board Member Douglas Brown.