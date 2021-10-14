Falmouth Fund Grant Applications Now Open

FALMOUTH – Upwards of $100,000 in grant funding is being made available to local nonprofit organizations by the Falmouth Fund, a part of the Cape Cod Foundation.

Organizations that serve the needs of the Falmouth community will be eligible to receive funding. Applications are now being accepted for projects related to education, public health, the environment, and more.

An information session will be held on Wednesday, November 10 at 9 a.m., where members of the foundation will outline the grant process to organizations interested in applying for funding.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, December 10, and recipients will be announced in February.

To learn more, visit the Falmouth Fund’s website by clicking here.