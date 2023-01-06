Falmouth High Girls Hockey Team to Play at Fenway Park

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth High School girls hockey team will be taking to the ice at a special venue on Thursday, January 12: Fenway Park in Boston, the home of the Red Sox.

The Clippers will be playing the girls from Ursuline Academy in Dedham at 8 p.m. The game will go down officially as a scrimmage.

Falmouth will be playing in one of a series of college and high school games at Fenway this month, featuring teams from across New England.

A hockey rink was recently set up at Fenway Park for the Winter Classic, an annual National Hockey League game to ring in the new year. The Boston Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway on Monday, January 2, by a score of 2-1.