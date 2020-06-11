You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Hospital Maternity, Pediatric Wards Deemed Essential

June 11, 2020

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Hospital’s Obstetrics, Pediatric, and Nursery Care Program has been ruled by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health as essential.

This comes after a hearing was held last month where comments from the public were taken on the announced closures of the hospital’s maternity and inpatient pediatric units.

President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare Michael Lauf made the closure announcement in March, saying the move was needed in order to adapt and “make (the hospital) stronger.”

He also added that the decision to close the unit was made because there was a 10 year decline in newborn births. 

In its decision, the DPH stated that these services at Falmouth Hospital are needed for those living in the area.

The DPH gave Falmouth Hospital a 15 day period in its ruling to devise a plan to maintain access for these services.

If the hospital continues with closures, which have been slated to occur in July as of last month’s hearing, the plan would have to identify alternative means for residents to gain access to vital services that the wards offer.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association believes that no other plan reasonably compares to keeping the units open.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


