Falmouth is continuing to evaluate the vulnerable Surf Drive area

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth is inviting the public to a second meeting about a feasibility study for beach and dune nourishment on Surf Drive.

The project is aimed at restoring the beaches of Surf Drive and to look at the long-term viability of the road as a town asset.

It’s one of only three transportation routes between downtown Falmouth and Woods Hole.

The Woods Hole Group has been retained for the assessment.

A state grant for coastal resiliency was awarded last October, and one meeting has already been held on the study.

The final meeting will be June 2nd, 6:30 p.m. at the Falmouth Library, 300 Main Street, and will also be held on Zoom.

Zoom info is: link, https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81389447908 meeting ID, 813 8944 7908, passcode 067522