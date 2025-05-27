You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth is continuing to evaluate the vulnerable Surf Drive area

May 27, 2025

Surf Drive Beach

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth is inviting the public to a second meeting about a feasibility study for beach and dune nourishment on Surf Drive.

The project is aimed at restoring the beaches of Surf Drive and to look at the long-term viability of the road as a town asset.

It’s one of only three transportation routes between downtown Falmouth and Woods Hole.

The Woods Hole Group has been retained for the assessment.

A state grant for coastal resiliency was awarded last October, and one meeting has already been held on the study.

The final meeting will be June 2nd, 6:30 p.m. at the Falmouth Library, 300 Main Street, and will also be held on Zoom. 

Zoom info is: link,  https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81389447908 meeting ID, 813 8944 7908, passcode 067522

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


