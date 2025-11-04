Falmouth receives letter clarifying state agency’s views on site of proposed police station

FALMOUTH – Falmouth has received a follow-up letter from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) clarifying its stance on the proposed site of the new police station near Long Pond.

The letter stated that there is no prohibition on development within Zone B of Long Pond – the parcel in question – but that any development will be incorporated into future review regarding the town’s water safety, which is established through credits awarded by the DEP.

The previous letter had caused consternation about the site’s viability as a replacement for the old station, which was deemed out of date and insufficient for the town’s current needs.

A request for funding for the continued design and construction bidding for the project will be under consideration at the upcoming town meeting on November 17, 2025, with current timelines calling for construction funds to be considered in Fall of 2026.

“We are grateful that MassDEP agreed to provide this clarification and feel it provides a much more accurate account of the implications of the proposed project,” said Town Manager Mike Renshaw.

“The Town of Falmouth,” he continued, “enjoys a positive working relationship with MassDEP on a wide range of matters including the provision of safe drinking water and permitting of a proposed ocean outfall for treated wastewater.”

To view the full letter, click here.