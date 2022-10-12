Falmouth Reviews AutoCamp’s Sewer Progress

FALMOUTH – Officials with AutoCamp Cape Cod, a luxury campground in Falmouth, went before the town’s Board of Health to share an update on fixing sewer issues at the facility.

The board determined that one of the campground’s two leaching fields had failed in July.

The Falmouth Enterprise reported that there were several issues during the backfilling process for the field along with a filter for the septic system that was never installed.

Board Chairwoman Diana Molloy said there was no issue to public safety since the facility has been pumping all septic off-site since the field failed this summer.

Campground officials aid they were in the process of installing new piping. They noted that the work had been slow but that the site would be ready for an inspection in two to three weeks.

Board member John Waterbury asked when the board would see a final treatment plan.

Representatives with AutoCamp said they had seen a nearly-completed design plan but it wasn’t available at the time of the October 3 meeting.

“They need some sort of a deadline because it’s going to take quite some time to get the parts in and install,” Health Agent Scott McGann said.

Molloy said the board had previously established a deadline of the end of February for the AutoCamp.

McGann added that he wanted to perform more inspections before he would issue a certificate of compliance.

*We need to make sure the collection system doesn’t have any flaws in it from bad backfilling” McGann said.

AutoCamp officials said the system was inspected with cameras after the backfilling. They discovered a few lines had sediment in them that had to be cleaned out.

They added the camp would be willing to recheck the manhole covers and run a pressure test on the sewer force mains.

“I just want to button everything up because I’d like it to be a non-AutoCamp summer,” McGann said.

Molloy said the board is anticipating a report from AutoCamp in the next month and that the board expects to hold a design review prior to that time frame.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter