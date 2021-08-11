Falmouth Road Race Gears Up for In-Person Return

FALMMOUTH – The Falmouth Road Race is returning this weekend in-person after months of careful planning.

In trying to both preserve the spirit of the event and maintain COVID-safe practices, race organizers have prepared a variety of events and ways in which to participate.

For runners that have signed up for the in-person element but are now concerned about running due to COVID-19 concerns, they can make arrangements to pick up their tags and complete the race from home.

Other precautions taken by the organization include cutting down the amount of runners from the usual 12,800 to 8,000.

Spectators are allowed at the race, however anyone watching is encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Runners are required to wear a mask at the start line, but may take them off after starting.

Olympic bronze-medalist Molly Seidel will be running the race this year to help raise money for local charity Tommy’s Place.

“We’re really doing our part to put together a solid COVID mitigation plan that’s found on our website and we really hope that other people will do their part as well,” said Falmouth Road Race Executive Director Jennifer Edwards.

The road race kicks off this weekend.