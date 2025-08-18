Falmouth Road Race wraps 53th year

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – The ASICS Falmouth Road Race has wrapped its 53rd year, entering two six-time winners and two first-time champs this running.

It was also the 50th year for the wheelchair division—the oldest in the country. In the men’s race, Daniel Romanchuk won for his sixth year.

“It’s just amazing to be back here for the 50th year of the wheelchair division,” said Romanchuk, whose winning time of 21:35 is the second fastest in race history, only behind his own previous record of 21:23.

“For that to be my sixth win is just incredible.”

In the women’s wheelchair race, Tatyana McFadden won in 26:05, the fastest time of her six victories in Falmouth and the second fastest time in the race’s history.

“I definitely felt the history. I felt the love,” said McFadden.

“I love coming to do this race, especially leading up to the fall marathons and to test myself to see how I am doing on the turns, on the hills and on the descents.”

McFadden’s six wins tie her with Candace Cable for the most all-time in the women’s wheelchair division.

In footraces, Ethiopia’s Melknat Wudu broke the tape at 32:03.

“The weather made it a little bit difficult and I did not feel at my best,” said Wudu. “But I was glad to use my experience from last year to help me win.”

In the men’s division, Kenya’s Amon Kemboi finished first in 31:12.

“Getting to mile five, my legs were under me, but I felt my lungs were strong and I could push,” said Kemboi.

“With 800 to go, I was like ‘I’m just going to hold on for the last 20-30 meters.’ After that, the last stretch I’ll just raise my knees and swing my arms.”

The full list of participant times can be found here.