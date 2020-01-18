Falmouth Selectmen to Hold Community Forum to Address the Fire Department on Tuesday

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Board of Selectmen are inviting residents and the Falmouth community to participate in a public forum addressing Falmouth Fire Department Facilities and staffing on Tuesday.

The forum will include a presentation from Fire Chief Michael Small describing changes to the staffing model, the reasons for these changes, and the implications for operating existing Fire Stations.

Finance Director Jennifer Mullen will give a brief presentation on related financial issues, including a potential override.

The forum will address the staff and facilities available to provide the most effective fire and medical services possible to the entire Town with resources available now.

Plans to construct a new station and consideration of securing additional staff resources to improve service will also be discussed.

The Board seeks to engage the community in a conversation about how best to serve the entire Town of Falmouth recognizing that with limited resources any changes to the operation of one station impacts the operation of all the stations.

The forum will take place Tuesday, January 21st at 7 p.m. in the Falmouth High School Auditorium.