Falmouth Sharespace Receives Funding from State

FALMOUTH – The state is providing just over $10,000 to Falmouth Sharespace.

The money will be utilized to ensure that the co-working facility, which features physical and virtual office resources, has proper coronavirus safety measures in place.

An upgrade to the organization’s HVAC system will also be funded through the grant.

The grant was a part of the fifth round of funding from the state’s Collaborative Workspace Program, where about $1.2 million were given to 26 organizations across Massachusetts.