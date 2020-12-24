You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Falmouth Sharespace Receives Funding from State

Falmouth Sharespace Receives Funding from State

December 24, 2020

FALMOUTH – The state is providing just over $10,000 to Falmouth Sharespace.

The money will be utilized to ensure that the co-working facility, which features physical and virtual office resources, has proper coronavirus safety measures in place.

An upgrade to the organization’s HVAC system will also be funded through the grant.

The grant was a part of the fifth round of funding from the state’s Collaborative Workspace Program, where about $1.2 million were given to 26 organizations across Massachusetts.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 