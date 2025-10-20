Falmouth to discuss designs, ecological viability of proposed Police Station

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – Falmouth is hosting a community outreach forum on Tuesday, October 28, from 6 to 7:30 pm at the Lawrence Middle School Auditorium to discuss the proposed site for the new police station.

The forum will present site designs for the replacement of the old facility, which was deemed out of date and undersized for community needs and will address recent concerns about the proposed site’s impacts on nearby water sources ahead of the upcoming Town Meeting on November 17.

“This is the second community outreach forum addressing the proposal for replacing the undersized police station with a state-of-the-art facility,” said Town Manager Mike Renshaw.

“We welcome the opportunity to inform community members of the comprehensive review of potential sites the Police Station Advisory Committee conducted with our Police Department command staff, Town staff and consulting professionals,” he said.

If all goes according to schedule, the town will consider funding for the new facility in Fall of 2026.