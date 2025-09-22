Falmouth to host community forum on proposed police station replacement

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – Falmouth is hosting a community outreach forum at the Lawrence Middle School Auditorium this Thursday, September 25, 2025, to review the status of the proposed new police station.

The forum will run from 6 to 7:30 pm and will feature representatives from the Police Station Advisory Committee, Police Department alongside the project manager and architect.

Speakers will discuss concept designs and feasibility reviews for the project encompassing site selection, project costs and estimated timelines for construction, with a priority during this session on site selection.

The session will also feature a robust Q&A and input session.

“This is the first of many opportunities the community will have to weigh in on the proposal to replace the existing undersized police station with a state-of-the-art facility that reflects the importance of public safety and the Falmouth Police Department to the community,” said Town Manager Mike Renshaw.

“There will be more opportunities for public input as we continue the design process in calendar year 2026, provided town meeting approves funding this November.”

The vote to approve funds for the project will be held at Town Meeting on November 17.