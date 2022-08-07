Falmouth Urges Residents to Honor Water Restrictions

FALMOUTH – With Cape Cod in a mild drought according to the state, a Falmouth town official offered an update on town water restrictions at a recent meeting of the town’s select board.

Falmouth Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien reminded the public of the odd/even system used to conserve water at the board’s July 25 meeting.

O’Brien said that odd-numbered houses can water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Even houses can water on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

“People are using a lot of water, particularly lawn irrigation. We’re really asking residents to not only honor the odd/even ban, but to minimize the amount they’re watering if at all possible,” O’Brien said.

He noted that water used for irrigation is the same water used for fire protection and personal use.

O’Brien said there could be a potential issue with water available to respond to fires if the town’s pumps have a drop in pressure due to the increased demand.

“We don’t want to have water pressure become part of the challenge firefighters face when they’re trying to protect a property,” O’Brien said.

A recent update on the town’s website urged residents to water lawns sparingly given the hot and dry weather this summer.

The notice said the demand for outdoor watering placed the water department in peak demand mode this summer.

“Our supplies are stable and adequate, but our flow demand is the highest we’ve seen it,” O’Brien said at the select board meeting.

The demand has also led to turbidity issues (the clarity of water), similar to those experienced in August of 2020.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter