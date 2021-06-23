Falmouth Voters to Decide on Golf Course Solar Array

FALMOUTH – Falmouth’s special town meeting will ask voters to decide on 24 warrant articles, including a change in zoning that would allow a solar array on the Cape Cod Country Club golf course.

The articles would authorize 135.5 acres of land currently being used as a golf course to become part of the New Large Scale Ground Mounted Solar Overlay District that takes up the majority of the existing course.

Amp Energy plans to lease the property to operate the solar array.

Residents will also consider replacing Christopher Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday of October, joining 16 other towns and cities statewide in recognizing the holiday.

The town warrant also contains an article that would approve a task force to study sustainable workforce living for the town’s families, as well as appropriate $75,000 for a childcare support voucher program.

The special town meeting will take place at 6 pm on June 28 at the Falmouth High School.

The full town warrant may be found here, and an overview booklet may be found here.