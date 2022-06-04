You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Families of Uvalde, Buffalo Victims to Testify in Congress

Families of Uvalde, Buffalo Victims to Testify in Congress

June 4, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Parents of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde will appear before a House committee next week as Congress debates gun measures.

The panel for Wednesday’s hearing will include the mother of a 20-year-old man shot in a racist mass shooting last month in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, as well as the parents of a 10-year-old girl shot and killed in her elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The announcement from the House Oversight panel comes as the committee launched an investigation into five leading manufacturers of the semi-automatic weapons used in the recent shootings.

By Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

