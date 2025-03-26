Family Campaigning For House On Cape To Serve Grieving Families

HYANNIS – A campaign is being launched to provide a new sanctuary on Cape Cod for families who are grieving the death of their child.

Nine-year-old William Shaw died in a tragic skiing accident in Big Sky, Montana in 2019.

His family is looking to raise two-million dollars to purchase a property which will be called “The Green House”.

Donations are being accepted through the nonprofit “William’s Be Yourself Challenge”, based in Carlisle where Shaw was from. Once acquired, they are looking to provide 52 families per year with the peaceful retreat, one per week.

On a video posted on the Be Yourself Challenge website, William’s mother said they want grieving families to be able to cross over the Cape Cod Canal, put their real life on pause, and begin healing.