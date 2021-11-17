Family Table Collaborative To Give Away 500 Thanksgiving Meals

YARMOUTH – The Family Table Collaborative has announced that their Thanksgiving meal will be distributed on Wednesday, November 24 from 5 to 6 pm at the Hyannis Youth & Community Center, as well as other agencies throughout the Cape.

With the help of local chefs, businesses and philanthropists, the FTC plans to donate over 500 meals to families in need during the holiday.

The Family Table Collaborative was initially created in March 2020 as a rapid response program to COVID-19, but it has evolved into an ongoing effort to address food insecurity on the Cape.

The FTC purchased the former Riverway Lobster House as its base of operations.

Those who would like a meal must text the collaborative at 774-251-9502 before midnight on Friday, November 19.

Those reaching out need only include their name and how many meals they wish to pick up in the message.

Local chefs taking part in the charity meal giveaway include Chef Steve Higgins at the Cape Codder, Camp Wingate-Kirkland Owners Will and Sandy Rubenstein and Chef Thomas Stark, and the Cape Cod Pie Company.

Meals will be brought to the Commons at Riverway where volunteers will help to pack and distribute the meals.

To learn more about FTC, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com Newscenter