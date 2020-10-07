Farmers to Families Food Distributions Will Continue This Month

WEST BARNSTABLE – Farmers to Families food distribution events will take place weekly throughout October at Cape Cod Community College.

Pounds of groceries that local families need are given out through the events, which are a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s community grant program.

Jeni Wheeler with the Cape Cod Family Table Collaborative said that these distributions come at a vital time for Cape residents in need.

“Dealing with food security was an issue pre-COVID,” Wheeler said, “but with COVID, it has exposed the even greater need.”

Volunteers from the Cape Cod Family Table Collaborative, Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, and Nicholas G. Xiarhos Foundation were a part of the most recent distribution this past Friday.

Getting together to provide these important resources is a great way to give back to the Cape Cod community, Wheeler added.

“One of the things we’re seeing is access to fresh food and home-cooked meals is very, very difficult,” Wheeler said.

The next Farmers to Families events at the college will be held on the next four Saturdays, starting October 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.