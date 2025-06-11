Father’s Day car show returns to Hyannis this weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – The Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce is “gearing up” for the return of the highly-anticipated Father’s Day Car Show in Downtown Hyannis.

It’s happening on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is in its 31st year, transforming Main Street into a sea of classic, custom and antique vehicles.

“We’re proud to bring this beloved tradition back to Main Street,” said Marty Bruemmel, President and CEO of the Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce. “There’s nothing like seeing families, friends, and car lovers of all ages coming together to celebrate classic cars and community spirit. It’s the ultimate Father‘s Day celebration!”

Admission is free for all spectators. There will be live entertainment, family-friendly activities and food vendors.

Main Street will be closed to regular traffic for the duration of the event.