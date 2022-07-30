You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FBI: Falmouth Man Threatened Arizona Election Official

July 29, 2022

PHOENIX (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Arizona’s top election official following the 2020 election that saw former President Donald Trump lose in the state.

James W. Clark of Falmouth made an initial court appearance in Boston on Friday.

The 38-year-ild faces a three-count indictment charging him with threatening to explode a bomb in Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ “personal space” if she did not resign.

Court records do not show a lawyer for Clark, or show if he remains in custody.

The threat was sent on Feb. 21, 2021, through an online form maintained by the Secretary of State’ s election department.

It was one of countless threats made against Hobbs for her role in certifying the 2020 election.

By BOB CHRISTIE, The Associated Press
