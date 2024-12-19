You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Feasibility Study Offered For Future Of Bourne Library

December 19, 2024

BOURNE – Public responses are due Friday for a feasibility study of the Bourne Public Library.

The town says its only library branch, a converted schoolhouse originally built in 1924, is in structural decline. Temporary repairs were completed last year.

Options include renovating and expanding the existing 16,000-square-foot space, demolishing the building and constructing a new library, or selling the building and moving to a new location.

The survey can be accessed by clicking here.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


