Feasibility Study Offered For Future Of Bourne Library

BOURNE – Public responses are due Friday for a feasibility study of the Bourne Public Library.

The town says its only library branch, a converted schoolhouse originally built in 1924, is in structural decline. Temporary repairs were completed last year.

Options include renovating and expanding the existing 16,000-square-foot space, demolishing the building and constructing a new library, or selling the building and moving to a new location.

The survey can be accessed by clicking here.