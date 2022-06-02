You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Federal Aid Provided to Help Mass. Vets Find Jobs, Housing

Federal Aid Provided to Help Mass. Vets Find Jobs, Housing

June 2, 2022

Courtesy of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is getting money from the federal government to help local veterans re-enter the workforce and to find proper housing.

The $184,489 grant is a part of over $57 million offered across the nation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The money will be used to address ongoing issues related to homelessness and unemployment among veterans of the armed forces on the Cape and Islands. Job training, housing, and other initiatives will be funded through the grant.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 