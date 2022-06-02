Federal Aid Provided to Help Mass. Vets Find Jobs, Housing

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is getting money from the federal government to help local veterans re-enter the workforce and to find proper housing.

The $184,489 grant is a part of over $57 million offered across the nation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The money will be used to address ongoing issues related to homelessness and unemployment among veterans of the armed forces on the Cape and Islands. Job training, housing, and other initiatives will be funded through the grant.