Federal freeze leaves Canal Bridge funding uncertain

BOURNE – Federal funding is uncertain for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges replacement project after the Trump Administration announced freezes for megaprojects nationwide.
Director of the Office of Management and Budget for President Donald Trump, Russell Vought, announced in a tweet a freeze on $11 billion in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects citing the government shutdown.
Gov. Maura Healey has since asserted in a statement that the project is still moving forward.
$1.7 billion has been committed by the federal government for the project expected to cost $4.5 billion total.
The following joint statement is from Gov. Healey, U.S. Senators for Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, and Congressman Bill Keating:
Governor Maura Healey, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Bill Keating issue the following statement in response to the White House Office of Management and Budget’s announcement that the Trump Administration is pausing $11 billion in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) projects, including for the Cape Cod Bridges. While neither the Healey-Driscoll Administration nor the Congressional delegation have received official notification about this action, the USACE has currently committed $350 million to the Sagamore Bridge and $250 million to the Bourne Bridge replacements.
“While we are aware that the White House Office of Management and Budget tweeted that the Trump Administration is pausing $11 billion in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects, we have not received any information from the federal government regarding this action,” said Healey, Warren, Markey and Keating. “The Cape Cod Bridges are federally-owned assets that carry millions of travelers a year, and are essential for the safety of Cape Codders and visitors from across the country and the world. This project is moving forward with funding appropriated by a bipartisan Congress and lawfully awarded by the federal government. Our focus remains on rebuilding both bridges and delivering the safe, reliable transportation infrastructure that our residents, visitors and businesses deserve.”
The Sagamore and Bourne Bridges are federally owned assets, operated by the USACE, and provide the only means of vehicular access and emergency evacuation from Cape Cod to the Massachusetts mainland. They are nearly 90 years old, functionally obsolete, and nearing the end of their usable life. Governor Healey and the Congressional delegation have secured a total of $1.72 billion in federal funding for the project, including $350 million from the USACE. The Healey-Driscoll Administration has pledged double that amount –more than $700 million in state funding – to rebuild these federally-owned bridges. The state also previously signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of the Army and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to transfer the $350 million from the USACE to FHWA and move forward with rebuilding the Sagamore Bridge.