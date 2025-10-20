Federal freeze leaves Canal Bridge funding uncertain

BOURNE – Federal funding is uncertain for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges replacement project after the Trump Administration announced freezes for megaprojects nationwide.

Director of the Office of Management and Budget for President Donald Trump, Russell Vought, announced in a tweet a freeze on $11 billion in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects citing the government shutdown.

Gov. Maura Healey has since asserted in a statement that the project is still moving forward.

$1.7 billion has been committed by the federal government for the project expected to cost $4.5 billion total.

The following joint statement is from Gov. Healey, U.S. Senators for Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, and Congressman Bill Keating: