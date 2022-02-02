Federal, State and Eversource Programs Available For Customers Struggling With Energy Bills

HYANNIS -Eversource is raising awareness on energy assistance funds available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program in honor of “National Energy Assistance Day”.

Several federal, state and Eversource programs are available to help struggling customers during the winter months.

Customers with a household income below 60% of the median income statewide may qualify for the Fuel Assistance Program.

Renters struggling to pay their rent, electric and gas bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for the Massachusetts Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Applications for the program can be made by visiting nearby branches of the local Regional Administration Agency or dialing 2-1-1.

Opportunities for assistance with overdue bills can also be found through the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, which helps individuals who don’t qualify for federal or state relief.

Customers may also apply for relief through Eversource in the form of payment plans, residential discounts, and the New Start Program in which customers may receive reduced balances through negotiated payments.

To contact Eversource, click here or dial 866-861-6225.

To learn more about federal relief programs, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter