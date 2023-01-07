Feds Award $10M to Cape Cod Gateway Airport

HYANNIS – Federal grants totaling almost $10 million have been awarded by the Department of Transportation to Cape Cod Gateway Airport.

About $5.3 million will be used to modify 3,000 feet of the airport access road, while about $4.3 million will be used to construct a new aircraft hangar and improve existing buildings.

“Cape Cod Gateway Airport is a crucial hub that connects people from across Massachusetts and the country to communities across the Cape,” said US Senator for Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren in a joint statement with other lawmakers representing the state.

“I fought hard for almost $10 million in federal grants that will help increase access to the airport, build a new hangar, and help the airport generate more revenue.”

US Senator for Massachusetts Ed Markey added that the money will expand transportation access and alleviate air traffic congestion.

US Representative for Massachusetts Bill Keating said the airport is a “critical lifeline” for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, and a main component of the region’s tourism economy.