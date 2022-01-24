You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Feds Oppose Latest Legal Effort to Block Tribe’s Reservation

January 24, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – The Biden Administration is opposing renewed efforts to block a Massachusetts tribe’s sovereign reservation.

The U.S. Department of the Interior, in a legal brief filed January 14 in Boston federal court, argues the court should reject efforts to reopen a federal court challenge to the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe’s more than 300-acre reservation.

A group of residents in Taunton, where the tribe has proposed a $1 billion resort casino, said in legal filings that their 2016 case should be reopened in light of a December decision affirming the tribe’s reservation and reversing a controversial Trump-era order rescinding it.

From The Associated Press

