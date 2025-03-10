Feds Order Review Of Lightning-Damaged Vineyard Wind Turbine

HYANNIS – The federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is ordering Vineyard Wind to fully inspect the damaged wind turbine that was apparently struck by lightning late last month.

Vineyard Wind said a preliminary investigation indicates lightning hit turbine AW-38, which was the same one that suffered a blade collapse last summer, causing debris to wash ashore on Cape and Islands beaches.

In the latest incident, Vineyard Wind said there was no evidence of debris, and that the turbine structure itself was not damaged.

Officials say lightning strikes on wind turbines are a common occurrence, but apparently the likelihood can increase if the turbine is offline. Vineyard Wind has not-yet fully replaced the blade on AW-38, with reports indicating the company has plans to do so in May.