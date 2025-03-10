You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Feds Order Review Of Lightning-Damaged Vineyard Wind Turbine

March 10, 2025

HYANNIS – The federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is ordering Vineyard Wind to fully inspect the damaged wind turbine that was apparently struck by lightning late last month.

Vineyard Wind said  a preliminary investigation indicates lightning hit turbine AW-38, which was the same one that suffered a blade collapse last summer, causing debris to wash ashore on Cape and Islands beaches.

In the latest incident, Vineyard Wind said there was no evidence of debris, and that the turbine structure itself was not damaged.

Officials say lightning strikes on wind turbines are a common occurrence, but apparently the likelihood can increase if the turbine is offline. Vineyard Wind has not-yet fully replaced the blade on AW-38, with reports indicating the company has plans to do so in May. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


