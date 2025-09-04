You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Feds to revoke permits for two offshore wind projects

Feds to revoke permits for two offshore wind projects

September 4, 2025

OAK BLUFFS – Federal regulators have walked back permits for offshore wind farms south of Martha’s Vineyard that were expected to land cables at Barnstable beaches.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced plans to revoke approvals for New England Wind 1 and 2.

Residents including the group Save Greater Dowses Beach opposed to the projects landing cables on Barnstable beaches are celebrating the act, but the state is heavily relying on offshore wind to meet its 2050 net-zero greenhouse gas goals.

It’s the third project blocked by federal officials recently, with Revolution Wind having construction frozen last week. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 