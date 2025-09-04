Feds to revoke permits for two offshore wind projects

Click to print (Opens in new window)

OAK BLUFFS – Federal regulators have walked back permits for offshore wind farms south of Martha’s Vineyard that were expected to land cables at Barnstable beaches.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced plans to revoke approvals for New England Wind 1 and 2.

Residents including the group Save Greater Dowses Beach opposed to the projects landing cables on Barnstable beaches are celebrating the act, but the state is heavily relying on offshore wind to meet its 2050 net-zero greenhouse gas goals.

It’s the third project blocked by federal officials recently, with Revolution Wind having construction frozen last week.