FEMA Awards $10M to Oak Bluffs to Fight Erosion

OAK BLUFFS (AP) – A town on Martha’s Vineyard is getting a $10 million federal grant to help rebuild a badly-eroded bluff and protect a key road from storm surge and sea level rise.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday that Oak Bluffs was awarded the “pre-disaster mitigation” grant to help pay for reconstructing 1,200 linear feet of the original engineered coastal bank and stone revetment along East Chop Drive, on the island’s northern coast.

The project is expected to cost $16.9 million, with the remainder paid by the town. The town approved the funding but also applied for a $3 million grant from the state.

From The Associated Press