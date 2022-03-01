State to Get Reimbursement for Money Used To Build Temporary Hospitals

HYANNIS – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding over $4.2 million to the state to cover the costs associated with setting up Alternative Care Sites to care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic from November 2020 to January 2021.

The $4,427,541 reimbursement through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant Program will be delivered to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, which provided shelter materials, staff, and utilities at both sites, as well as emergency transportation for patients and delivery of medical equipment.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Massachusetts with these costs,” said Lori Ehrlich, FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator.

“Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

Nearly $867 million in Public Assistance grants has been given to Massachusetts by /FEMA since the beginning of the pandemic to cover related expenses.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter