Ferry service waiving change/cancellation fees ahead of Hurricane Erin, travel impacts expected

August 21, 2025

Photo of the Aquinnah provided during Steamship Authority meeting on July 2nd.

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has updated its expected service interruptions due to Hurricane Erin.

The current forecast indicates Oak Bluffs service will be diverted to Vineyard Haven starting Thursday night and most of the day Friday on the Martha’s Vineyard-Woods Hole route.

High-speed ferry service will likely be disrupted tomorrow and Friday on the Hyannis-Nantucket route.

They will also waive change and cancellation fees for all travel scheduled for Friday.

Hurricane Erin is expected to bring large breaking waves of 4 to 18 feet.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


