Ferry service waiving change/cancellation fees ahead of Hurricane Erin, travel impacts expected

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has updated its expected service interruptions due to Hurricane Erin.

The current forecast indicates Oak Bluffs service will be diverted to Vineyard Haven starting Thursday night and most of the day Friday on the Martha’s Vineyard-Woods Hole route.

High-speed ferry service will likely be disrupted tomorrow and Friday on the Hyannis-Nantucket route.

They will also waive change and cancellation fees for all travel scheduled for Friday.

Hurricane Erin is expected to bring large breaking waves of 4 to 18 feet.