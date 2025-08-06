Festival Days celebrations return to Dennis in late August

DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its annual Festival Days on August 24, 2025, when the Sixty-Seventh Antique Car Parade rolls through Dennis.

The parade will begin at 11 am at West Dennis Beach and will travel through Dennis villages before ending at the Dennis Center for Active Living with a car viewing and cookout.

On Monday, Dennis will hold a Field Day at Johnny Kelley Park from 4:30 to 7:30 pm, with food trucks, a pie eating contest and corn hole tournament, and more.

Free outdoor concerts will be held in the middle of the week, with Mr. Gotcha performing on Tuesday at 6 pm at the Dennis Port Village Green on Hall Street, and Flat Rabbit performing on Thursday at 6 pm at the Dennis Village Green on Route 6A.

The finale will take place on Saturday evening with a beach party, bonfire, and fireworks at West Dennis Beach, featuring a performance by Mike Dumas and the Satellite Band.

Shuttle bus service will be offered to and from the beach and Ezra Baker Elementary School starting at 5 pm.

Registration is open at $15 per car for the car parade, and $20 on the day of.

Entry forms can be picked up at the Dennis Chamber of Commerce’s visitor center at 242 Swan River Road or downloaded by clicking here.