Fewer Americans Travelling this Holiday

HYANNIS – AAA said that this Thanksgiving will be light in terms of Americans travelling this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

AAA Northeast anticipates a 9.7 percent decrease in Massachusetts from 2019 in the number of people travelling and a 10 percent drop nationwide.

AAA said that health concerns and high unemployment are impacting many Americans’ decision to stay home this year alongside guidance from health and government officials advising residents to stay home when possible.

Mary Maguire, Massachusetts spokesperson for AAA Northeast, said that this is the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.

Maguire advised that the safest way to enjoy the holiday would be to stay home, however those who still wish the travel are asked to plan ahead.

Maguire also advised sanitizing hands after stopping for gas and to try to avoid excess stops in general.

Ideally, travelers should fill their gas tanks ahead of time and come home to wash their hands.

“Have what you need with you in the car, so that you can really minimize your points of contact along your route. That will really minimize risk for you if you can get in your car and stay in your car,” said Maguire.

She said that travelers visiting another state should check the state’s COVID-19 guidelines ahead of time and ensure that they are following safety protocols.

“Caution is advised. If you must travel make sure you do so very carefully and make sure that you plan ahead,” said Maguire.