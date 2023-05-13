Figawi Race Registration Ends Monday

HYANNIS – The deadline to register for the 52nd annual Figawi race is Monday, May 15.

Mariners are invited to sign up for the event, which will see boats racing between Hyannis and Nantucket.

Race day is Saturday, May 27. Participants will be lining up at the Hyannisport Jetty as spectators watch from Kalmus Beach from 8 to 10 a.m.

From there, racers will set sail to Nantucket Harbor. Multiple events to commemorate the race will be held during the weekend.

To learn more, including how to register, visit the official Figawi website by clicking here.